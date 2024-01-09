Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIG opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

