Rockland Trust Co. Sells 68 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $404.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $268.97 and a one year high of $412.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.16.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

