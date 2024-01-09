Rockland Trust Co. Sells 6,071 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

