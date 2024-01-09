Rockland Trust Co. Sells 584 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Principal Financial Group



Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

