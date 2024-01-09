Rockland Trust Co. Sells 431 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS stock opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.