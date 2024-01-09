Rockland Trust Co. Sells 390 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

