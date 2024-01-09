Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,550 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

