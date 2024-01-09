Rockland Trust Co. Sells 312 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.