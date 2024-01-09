Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

