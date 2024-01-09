Rockland Trust Co. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 330,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

