Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 513 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

PNW opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

