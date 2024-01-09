Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $231.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

