Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 387.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $5,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

