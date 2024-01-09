Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,811,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

