Rockland Trust Co. Has $966,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

