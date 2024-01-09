Rockland Trust Co. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares
In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.12.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.
Huntington Bancshares Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

