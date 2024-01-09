Rockland Trust Co. Has $575,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

