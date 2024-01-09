Rockland Trust Co. Has $430,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

