Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 844.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $879,000.

KBWB stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

