Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

