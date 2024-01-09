Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $20,210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.8% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.29.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $402.55 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

