Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $580.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.46. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.