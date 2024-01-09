Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 311 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.8 %

WHR stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.