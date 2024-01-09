Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 238 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.6 %

SYK opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.25. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.