RF Industries (RFIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

RFIL opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

