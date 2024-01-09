RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

