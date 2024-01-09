Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,215 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.