Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.