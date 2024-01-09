PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PMF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

