Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

