Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $458.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $297.12 and a one year high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

