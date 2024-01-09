Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

