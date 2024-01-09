Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $499.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.19. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.33 and a twelve month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

