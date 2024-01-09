Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 114,909 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,909 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

