Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

