Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $797.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $741.95 and a 200 day moving average of $702.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

