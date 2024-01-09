Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

SNA opened at $282.79 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.