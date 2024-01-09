Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.46.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

