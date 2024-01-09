Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LIN opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.16. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.