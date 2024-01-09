Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

