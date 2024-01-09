Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,530,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 531,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

