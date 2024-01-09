Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $231.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

