Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.34 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

