Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $696.24 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.19 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $671.37 and a 200 day moving average of $602.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

