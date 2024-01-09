Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,011 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 330,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,018,000 after buying an additional 64,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.