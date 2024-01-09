Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 352 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

