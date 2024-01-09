Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,793 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

