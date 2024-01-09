Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $215.10 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.64 and a 200 day moving average of $287.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

