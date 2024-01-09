Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.62 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

