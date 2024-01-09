Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

